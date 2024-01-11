The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chubb (NYSE:CB) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $222.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Shares of CB stock opened at $225.25 on Monday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

