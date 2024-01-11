The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $185.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $215.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $192.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after buying an additional 453,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,223,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

