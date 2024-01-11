The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $91.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $94.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.21.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $82.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,545 shares of company stock valued at $14,154,814. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,262 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,742,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.