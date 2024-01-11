The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lifted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Progressive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $165.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,677. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

