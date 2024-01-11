The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 385,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 215,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 209,209 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.92. 2,971,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,476,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.