TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.64.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at TherapeuticsMD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TherapeuticsMD
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.