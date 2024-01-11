TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.64.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at TherapeuticsMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 44,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 688,399 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

