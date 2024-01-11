TIAA Trust National Association Invests $11.87 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,006 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COST opened at $667.18 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.39.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,177 shares of company stock worth $7,519,788. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

