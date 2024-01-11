TIAA Trust National Association Invests $5.38 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.87. General Electric has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.