TIAA Trust National Association Invests $8.35 Million in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 336,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

