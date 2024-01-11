TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $260.56 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 606,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,561,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.77 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.97. The company has a market capitalization of $370.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

