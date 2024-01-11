TIAA Trust National Association Makes New $5.90 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $258.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.32.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

