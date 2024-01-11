TIAA Trust National Association Takes $3.20 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 46.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 198,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,459,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $483.69 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $485.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
