TIAA Trust National Association Takes $7.92 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP opened at $106.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

