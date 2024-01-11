Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
Tilray Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of TLRY stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tilray has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.