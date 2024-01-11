Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tilray has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tilray by 94,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,357,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347,713 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tilray by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,137 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

