Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.58 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.07 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWI

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Titan International has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,403,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 350,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 162,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Titan International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Titan International by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 97,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.