Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,668,300 shares, a growth of 5,668,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Todos Medical Price Performance
TOMDF stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 9,408,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,075,057. Todos Medical has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.
About Todos Medical
