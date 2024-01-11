Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $103.10 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $3,109,723. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

