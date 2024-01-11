Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 142455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.61).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90. The company has a market cap of £17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

