Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 142455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.61).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEX
Tortilla Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.1 %
Tortilla Mexican Grill Company Profile
Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tortilla Mexican Grill
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.