Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257,181 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor comprises approximately 1.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 2.37% of Tower Semiconductor worth $63,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance
Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 114,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,241. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
