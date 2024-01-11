Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.75 and a 200 day moving average of $210.83. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $246.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

