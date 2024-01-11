Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Purchases £25,529.04 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Adam Davidson acquired 70,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £25,529.04 ($32,541.80).
Trident Royalties Trading Up 1.2 %
Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 34.90 ($0.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.28 million, a PE ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.38. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29.60 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 60.44 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.04.
