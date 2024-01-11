Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Purchases £25,529.04 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Adam Davidson acquired 70,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £25,529.04 ($32,541.80).

Trident Royalties Trading Up 1.2 %

Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 34.90 ($0.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.28 million, a PE ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.38. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29.60 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 60.44 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.04.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

