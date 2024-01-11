Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Raised to $14.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TROX. Barclays cut their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

TROX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. 169,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 731.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,148,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,320.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $16,635,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth about $15,378,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 37.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

