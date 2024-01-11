Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

TUP stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.71. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

