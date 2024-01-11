Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Boosted by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises about 4.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $34,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

