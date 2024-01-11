UBS Group Increases FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $61.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 216,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $133.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 77,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

