Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 86.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,782 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth $8,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,927. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.