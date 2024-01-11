United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $66.56

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.56, but opened at $68.35. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $68.27, with a volume of 889,716 shares traded.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,410,000.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

