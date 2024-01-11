United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

NYSE:X opened at $48.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

