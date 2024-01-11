UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,056 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URGN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

URGN stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.00.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

