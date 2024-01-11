USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Stock Performance
Shares of USDP stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. USD Partners has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $4.35.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Analysts forecast that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners
About USD Partners
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
