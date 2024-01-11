VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Stake Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,954,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 500.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000.

BATS:ITM opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

