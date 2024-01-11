Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 2.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,260,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,365 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 718.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $888,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.00. 871,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

