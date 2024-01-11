Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $81,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.55. 168,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,677. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $314.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

