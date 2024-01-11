Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $314.26

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $314.26 and last traded at $312.12, with a volume of 118431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

