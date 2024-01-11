Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is West Bancorporation Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,423,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $111.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,035. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

