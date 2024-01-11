Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $111.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

