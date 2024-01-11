Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after buying an additional 874,666 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,850,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after purchasing an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,485,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

