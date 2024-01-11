Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 655,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 363,105 shares.The stock last traded at $65.82 and had previously closed at $65.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,208,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,659,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,694,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the period.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

