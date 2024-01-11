Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 655,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 363,105 shares.The stock last traded at $65.82 and had previously closed at $65.89.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
