Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Hits New 52-Week High at $262.54

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $262.54 and last traded at $260.85, with a volume of 49330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.54.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

