Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,404. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

