Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 2,085,169 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after buying an additional 450,395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

