Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.25. The company had a trading volume of 160,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,477. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.