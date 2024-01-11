Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,143 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $48,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $78.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

