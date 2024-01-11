Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.