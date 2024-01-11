Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $439.36

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $439.36 and last traded at $437.58, with a volume of 675640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $437.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.57. The company has a market capitalization of $349.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

