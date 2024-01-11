Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $436.43. 1,079,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,306. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $439.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

