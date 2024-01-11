Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $227,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $908,000. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 91,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 608,236 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

