Verge Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $62.50 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,316.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.25 or 0.00584615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00154701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00065799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.00324150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00210666 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.