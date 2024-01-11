Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.42. 3,467,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,096,162. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

