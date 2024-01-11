Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $25.73

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.73, but opened at $24.77. Vertex shares last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 100,571 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.00, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $128,052.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,184,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,741,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,899,025 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $49,488,591.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $128,052.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,184,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,992,876 shares of company stock worth $77,414,891 over the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex by 29.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 49,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 48.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

